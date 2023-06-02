Assistant and Chat, important news coming for the two Google apps

There’s news coming for two more Google apps, Assistant and Chat. In the first case, it’s not really good news, given that it’s the abandonment of a feature, while for Chat, a rather significant revolution in the organization of the homepage is expected. Here are all the details that have emerged so far.

ASSISTANT: GOODBYE TO THIRD-PARTY NOTES APPS

Assistant will drop integration with third-party lists and notes apps, such as AnyList, Any.do and Bring; in the future he will focus only on his own, namely Keep. AnyList was the first to provide the first signs, which had begun to inform users and who in turn had reported the news on Reddit; later Google updated its documentation with all the confirmations of the case. The integration will stop working on June 20th.

Fortunately, thanks to the Google Takeout service, it will be possible to download all the lists created in the Assistant for third-party apps. For assistant, it’s a bit of a return to basics, so to speak: initially, in fact, the notes and to-dos functionality was only compatible with Keep. And, we could argue, a step backwards in versatility when compared to its direct competitors, like Siri and Alexa, which continue to be able to interact with third-party note apps and lists.

CHAT: NEW ICON AND UX STYLE INSTANT MESSENGER

Chat, on the other hand, seems ready to receive one new icon and “Timeline” functionality. As for the icon, it’s pretty simple to see: instead of the two overlapping speech bubbles in two shades of green there will be a single speech bubble whose outlines have the usual four Google colors. The Mountain View giant is slowly but surely adapting all its services to this new stylistic course, even if it is literally taking years. For Chat, it must be said, the new graphics make particularly sense, because it is similar to that of the “cousin” Meet – hopefully not so much as to generate confusion, at least.

As for the Timeline functionality, it is perhaps more correct to speak of restructuring the main page. Currently, you can choose between two tabs via a toolbar at the bottom: one with 1:1 private chats and one with groups. The new interface provides instead two new tabs with toolbar at the top – one with, in fact, the timeline of all conversations, private and group, arranged in reverse chronological order of update (chat with the most recent message at the top, in short, like in a messaging app), and the other with the history of all occasions in which the user has been mentioned (always in reverse chronological order).

For the moment it is not clear when the Chat news will be distributed. During the last Workspace Summit held a few days ago, the company kept it very vague and simply said it would reveal more details “soon”.