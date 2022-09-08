Assassin’s Creed will have multiple games announced at the Ubisoft Forward event

Ubisoft may announce several ’s games during an event this weekend. For months, the company has said that it will reveal the future of the saga soon during the Ubisoft , on the day September 10th. Bloomberg and Try Hard Guides had access to the presentation documents and brought news.

In addition to the already confirmed Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Ubisoft is expected to announce at the event two more games in the main series and a title aimed at mobile devices.

Two of those big announcements will be part of Assassin's Creed Infinity, a large-scale collaboration by Ubisoft Quebec (Odyssey) and Montreal (Origins and Valhalla) studios that aims to bring a platform to multiple games in varied settings.

Welcome to the greatest playground of all: history. Learn more about the future of the saga during the Assassin’s Creed Showcase on September 10th.#Ubisoft #UbisoftBrasil #Assassins Creed pic.twitter.com/yfZs6zFcPy — Ubisoft Europe 🇧🇷 (@UbisoftBrasil) September 6, 2022

The first is codenamed Red and developed by Ubisoft Quebec and should fulfill the dream of many fans, bringing feudal Japan as its setting. Ubisoft Montreal will present the game codenamed Neo or Hexe, which should take place during the Holy Roman Empire.

While Assassin’s Creed Infinity isn’t expected until 2024, Mirage is due for release between April and June 2023.

THE NEWS IS OUT! 🚨 Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the next game in the saga. We can’t wait to tell you more about him at Ubisoft Forward on September 10th.#Ubisoft #UbisoftBrasil #AC15 pic.twitter.com/8yuWPmmJDU — Ubisoft Europe 🇧🇷 (@UbisoftBrasil) September 1, 2022

A few months ago, Bloomberg had revealed that Ubisoft was planning to release a smaller-scale Assassin's Creed with a focus on stealth and abandoning RPG influences, moving closer to the first games in the franchise. Mirage will star Basim, the character from Valhalla, and was originally planned as an expansion, but eventually evolved into something bigger. It is set in the 800s in Baghdad and is developed by Ubisoft Bordeaux.