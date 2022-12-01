Assassin’s Creed Valhalla may have crossover event with Destiny and Monster Hunter

Destiny and Monster Hunter players will have a reason to hop on board Assassin’s Creed Valhalla soon. Apparently, the Ubisoft title will receive a crossover event with the two franchises. Previously, Valhalla was given a crossover storyline with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, but digging into the latest update data promises to bring something even grander to end the title’s support cycle.

Ubisoft released the final chapter of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla early on November 30th. The promise is that longtime fans will get one last free content pack and then the company will start focusing on the future of the franchise. - Advertisement - However, “The Last Chapter” reserves a surprise in the form of several items from other famous video game franchises. YouTuber MAK Moderator posted a video detailing the content. When doing a file analysis of the latest expansion, he found a lot of equipment from Destiny and Monster Hunter. Specifically, there are sets inspired by the Saint-14 and Lord Shaxx from Bungie’s franchise and the Odogaron armor from Capcom’s fighter series.