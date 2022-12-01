Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla may have crossover event with Destiny and Monster Hunter

By Abraham
Destiny and Monster Hunter players will have a reason to hop on board Assassin’s Creed Valhalla soon. Apparently, the Ubisoft title will receive a crossover event with the two franchises.

Previously, Valhalla was given a crossover storyline with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, but digging into the latest update data promises to bring something even grander to end the title’s support cycle.

Ubisoft released the final chapter of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla early on November 30th. The promise is that longtime fans will get one last free content pack and then the company will start focusing on the future of the franchise.

However, “The Last Chapter” reserves a surprise in the form of several items from other famous video game franchises. YouTuber MAK Moderator posted a video detailing the content.

When doing a file analysis of the latest expansion, he found a lot of equipment from Destiny and Monster Hunter. Specifically, there are sets inspired by the Saint-14 and Lord Shaxx from Bungie’s franchise and the Odogaron armor from Capcom’s fighter series.

The YouTuber also mentions that there is at least one more outfit, several weapons, a raven and a mount hidden in the archives. They cannot yet be accessed by players, but should eventually be unlocked for purchase.

This isn’t the first time Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has hinted at a crossover with a completely different universe. Previously, references to Marvel’s Iron Man were found in the archives.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

