Assassin’s Creed Red could bring samurai and ninja as protagonists

According to new rumors from a famous informant, Assassin’s Creed Red will bring a shinobi and a samurai as protagonists. The game will be an open-world RPG set in Japan, something fans have been asking for for years. It is expected to be released in 2024 or 2025.

In Assassin's Creed 3, Ubisoft indicated that one day the franchise would go to Japan. In the game, the protagonist Connor finds symbols that represent Egypt, Greece and Japan. The first became Assassin's Creed Origins, while the second was Assassin's Creed Odyssey, with Valhalla being an outlier. According to Insider Gaming insider Tom Henderson, Assassin's Creed Red will feature two playable characters: a samurai and a ninja. The official teaser would show the samurai female character, while the other character is supposed to be an African refugee who joined the Brotherhood and became a ninja.