“Assassin’s Creed”: Offshoots in China, Japan and Baghdad

By Brian Adam
1662891022 assassins creed offshoots in china japan and baghdad.jpg
In addition to “Mirage”, Ubisoft is working on other “assassin’s creed” games. Titles in china and Japan were announced on Saturday – as well as a game called “Witch”.

Ubisoft presented several new “Assassin’s Creed” titles during a live stream on Saturday. Already unveiled was the baghdad-playing “Mirage”, for which the French publisher released a render trailer worth seeing. The video showcases all sorts of assassin gadgets like poison mist, cloaking smoke and of course the classic hidden blade without showing any gameplay.

In addition, Ubisoft has promised several new offshoots of “Assassin’s Creed” that should populate the Assassin universe in the coming years. One of these titles is called “Jade” and is described by Ubisoft as an action-adventure game for mobile platforms. “Jade” is set in ancient China and is said to be free to play, so the title will likely rely on microtransactions. With Netflix, Ubisoft is not only working on a live-action series about “Assassin’s Creed”, but also on a Netflix Games-exclusive mobile offshoot of the game series, which has not yet been named.

For consoles and PC, on the other hand, “Assassin’s Creed Red” is planned, which is set to take place in feudal Japan – a location that is in high demand among series fans. Ubisoft Quebec is developing the Assassin game to be released after “Mirage” scheduled for 2023. It should probably go on sale in 2024 or 2025.

The “Assassin’s Creed” roadmap for the coming years.

(Image: Ubisoft)

There is hardly any information about “Assassin’s Creed Hexe”, which also appears in the roadmap. It is being developed by Ubisoft Montreal and will follow Assassin’s Creed Red.

The “Assassin’s Creed” games will be linked in the future via a platform called “Infinity”, a kind of central contact point for various “Assassin’s Creed” content. As part of this platform, an independent multiplayer game based on “Assassin’s Creed” is to be created.


