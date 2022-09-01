Assassin’s Creed Odyssey could come to Xbox Game Pass soon

In April, Microsoft announced a partnership for Xbox Game Pass to receive more Ubisoft games in its catalog. According to an insider, a heavyweight title from a beloved franchise of the company will soon arrive on the service.

Insider The Snitch has become one of the most iconic figures in the video game industry in recent months. Through cryptic messages, he brings exclusive information and so far, he got everything he said right.

In a new Discord post, he posted a riddle that featured images showing Xbox division head Phil Spencer, the national flag of Greece, a sword, an assassin, and an eagle.

It doesn’t take much thought to understand what he’s saying. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey coming to Xbox Game Pass soon.

Originally released in 2018, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is an open-world RPG that has had great critical and public reception, as well as being a tremendous commercial success. In the latest figures released by Ubisoft, it had sold over 10 million units.

In the plot, the player will be able to choose between Alexios and Kassandra to become a legend of Sparta, fighting in a world about to crumble. With RPG elements, it lets you influence the way the story unfolds in an ever-changing world, based on your choices.