Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be the last game in the franchise for PS4 and Xbox One

Last Saturday (10), the Ubisoft Forward event brought the company’s main news for its main s, such as ’s . Among the highlights, we have , which should mark the return of the series to its origins, but also the farewell to the saga of the consoles of the last generation.

Launching in 2023 and developed by Ubisoft Bordeaux, the studio behind the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla expansion “Wrath of the Druids”, Mirage is described as a special tribute to the first game in the franchise. - Advertisement - It will bring back the action-adventure style that established previous games, abandoning the RPG influences present in Origins, Odyssey and Valhalla. The game will take place in the 9th century in the city of Baghdad during the “Golden Age” of Islamic civilization. During this time, several scholars from the Muslim world made important contributions to the sciences. Check out the trailer below: Samsung Announces New Exynos 1280 SoC Ubisoft describes Mirage as an action-adventure narrative experience with an engaging story, charismatic protagonists, a massive city to explore, and modernized gameplay with a focus on parkour, stealth, and assassination.