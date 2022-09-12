Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be the last game in the franchise for PS4 and Xbox One

Last Saturday (10), the Ubisoft Forward event brought the company’s main news for its main franchises, such as assassin’s creed.
Among the highlights, we have mirage, which should mark the return of the series to its origins, but also the farewell to the saga of the consoles of the last generation.
Launching in 2023 and developed by Ubisoft Bordeaux, the studio behind the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla expansion “Wrath of the Druids”, Mirage is described as a special tribute to the first game in the franchise.
It will bring back the action-adventure style that established previous games, abandoning the RPG influences present in Origins, Odyssey and Valhalla. The game will take place in the 9th century in the city of Baghdad during the “Golden Age” of Islamic civilization.
During this time, several scholars from the Muslim world made important contributions to the sciences. Check out the trailer below:
Ubisoft describes Mirage as an action-adventure narrative experience with an engaging story, charismatic protagonists, a massive city to explore, and modernized gameplay with a focus on parkour, stealth, and assassination.
Players will control Basim Ibn Is’haq, a thief with a mysterious past who will join the Hidden Ones. Basim’s mentor will be Roshan, voiced by renowned Emmy-winning actress Shohreh Aghdashloo.
In an interview with the website VGC, the director of the series, Marc-Alexis Cote, brought a news that may sadden some fans. Mirage will be the last game in the franchise for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The upcoming Assassin’s Creed Red and Assassin’s Creed Hexe releases will be exclusive to the new generation and PC.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be released in 2023 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Amazon Luna, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store.