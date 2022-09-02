Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Ubisoft confirms new game and promises more details soon

A few days before the new edition of the Ubisoft Forward event took place, the internet was taken over by alleged leaks of the next installment of the ’s series. Trying to contain these leaks a little, Ubisoft confirmed this Thursday (01), that the next game will actually be called Assassin’s Creed: Mirage. Accompanied by the first official art, the company promises to reveal more about the game on September 10th event. The artwork previous rumors, that the game will be set in the 9th century, in Baghdad. According to rumors from reliable sources, the game should have less RPG influences and be more oriented to the franchise’s roots.

As leaked earlier, the game should also feature a DLC mission based on the story "Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves" (which also served as an inspiration for Aladdin).

Now, we can only wait for the event to discover the new protagonist and the changes in gameplay. So, are you looking forward to Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

Original text – 09/01/2022

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has first leaked image and new details revealed

Assassin's Creed Mirage's first artwork has apparently been leaked. According to information, it would have been obtained from the Ubisoft Store. The photos are making the rounds on social media and may have originated from whistleblower @ScriptLeaksR6, known for his track record of bringing up Rainbow Six leaks.

If the images are indeed true, Ubisoft will release a DLC mission based on the Arabic story “Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves” for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which would make sense based on its theme.

The images reinforce the leak that took place this week, which brought the name and details of the new franchise game.