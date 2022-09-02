“Assassin’s Creed Mirage”: New part should reflect on old strengths

With “ ’s ”, Ubisoft has announced a new branch of the popular action series. He’s reportedly becoming comparatively down-to-earth.

- Advertisement -

The new part of “Assassin’s Creed” is called “Assassin’s Creed Mirage”: Ubisoft announced this on Twitter on Thursday after several leaks had already revealed the new title. The official information ends with the name. The French publisher does not want to announce details until September 10th.

- Advertisement -

An official marketing image also shows that “Mirage” will be set in the Arab world. Leakers speak of Baghdad as the location for the new “AC” part. The business newspaper Bloomberg also locates “Assassin’s Creed Mirage” in the Iraqi capital.

After discussions with anonymous sources, Bloomberg also reports that the new part of the popular action series should not only on the location (“Assassin’s Creed 1” played in Jerusalem and Akkon), but also on old strengths in terms of game design. “Mirage” should therefore do without the role-playing level system of the younger offshoots like “Valhalla”. The focus of “Assassin’s Creed Mirage” should not be action-packed continuous battles, but sneaking.

“Mirage”, “Infinity” and a remake of part 1

Bloomberg had previously reported that Ubisoft is currently working on two offshoots of the “Assassin’s Creed” series: a smaller offshoot and a part structured around online services that will be played and updated for years to come. “Mirage” is the first, smaller title. The online offshoot is traded as “Assassin’s Creed Infinity”, but has not yet been officially announced.

- Advertisement -

According to leaks, Ubisoft also wants to use the work on “Mirage” twice: Based on “Mirage”, a remake of the first part is to be developed. That would be possible because Ubisoft could reuse animations, effects and above all graphics from “Mirage” in Jerusalem, Acre and Damascus from Part 1.



(then)

