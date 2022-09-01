Assassin’s Creed Mirage has first leaked image and new details revealed

The photos are making the rounds on social media and may have originated from whistleblower @ScriptLeaksR6, known for his track record of bringing up Rainbow Six leaks.

’s Mirage’s artwork has apparently been leaked. According to information, it would have been obtained from the Ubisoft Store.

If the images are indeed true, Ubisoft will release a DLC mission based on the Arabic story “Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves” for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which would make sense based on its theme.

The images reinforce the leak that took place this week, which brought the name and of the new franchise game.

Several journalists, such as Jason Schreier of Bloomberg, report that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be less RPG-influenced and will be a big return to its roots.

The new chapter of the series should bring the character Basim from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Initially planned with the codename Rift, it would be an expansion to the latest game in the franchise, but Ubisoft reportedly decided to turn it into a full game.

It must take place in the Middle East and bring the city of Baghdad. It is also said that Ubisoft is secretly preparing a remake of Assassin’s Creed 1 using Mirage’s resources, which is expected to be included in the Mirage Season Pass. The game must be launched between April and June 2023.

More information about Assassin’s Creed Mirage should be revealed next month, during the Ubisoft Forward event, where the company will bring several news about its franchises.