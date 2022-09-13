Assassin’s Creed Mirage, back to basics

- Advertisement -

’s will be the new installment in Ubisoft’s action and adventure video game saga. It will be available in 2023 and since yesterday you can book its three editions: standard, Deluxe and collector.

If we haven’t lost count, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be the thirteenth main installment of the franchise, one of the longest in the industry since if we include minor titles we can go to two dozen in total. The game is announced two years after the release of the Viking world of Valhalla, an installment that completed what we can consider a trilogy (by game concept) together with Origins in Egypt and Odyssey in Greece.

Mirage will set in the 9th century in the city of Baghdada metropolis that has reached its peak and leads the world in matters ranging from science to art, through innovation and commerce. “Set against the backdrop of this bustling urban landscape, a struggling young orphan with a tragic past walks the streets to survive”.

Thus we will live the story of a “cunning street thief” named Basim Ibn Ishaq, who seeks answers and justice. Following a deadly vendetta, Basim flees Baghdad and joins an ancient organization well known to fans of the saga, the Hidden Ones. As he discovers his mysterious rituals and powerful precepts, he will hone his particular skills, “You will discover your true nature and come to understand a new Creed, one that will change your destiny in ways you never dreamed possible”describe from the producer.

Ubisoft says that Mirage breaks new ground as a “shorter and more narrative game” than its predecessors and “pays tribute to the roots of the series”so we can expect more stealth, more kills, and more Parkour and fewer role-playing elements than those incorporated massively from Origins.

Mirage will debut several new mechanics, including time slowing and multi-kill abilities. We will continue to have the help of our raptor that gives us the “eagle vision” known by fans of the saga as an extrasensory ability to perceive individuals or objects. But be careful, now some enemy archers will be able to shoot it down.

Little do we know about the rest of the novelties in essential components such as combat, we suppose repeating the hit box for melee fighting and light, heavy or overload attacks to build combos with, in addition to the obligatory blocks and dodges, and ranged fighting.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be available in 2023 for PC, PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC and Amazon Luna. Its three editions, standard, Deluxe and collector, can now be reserved, with respective prices of 49, 59 and 149 dollars. Pre-ordering the base game will grant access to an additional mission called “The Forty Thieves” and the Deluxe will include a Prince of Persia-inspired outfit, a digital art book and a digital soundtrack, in addition to the bonus mission outlined.

And wait, there’s more. Ubisoft announced other new games starring our favorite assassin and also for other of its franchises. IGN has a good summary and if you want to play the entire Ubisoft catalog for free for a month, be sure to visit this link.