Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade has leaked gameplay video

The mobile title, which takes place in Ancient China, is described by Ubisift as a AAA RPG. The supposedly leaked video shows impressive graphics compared to other Assassin’s Creed games on mobile.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade will allow the player to create their own character and may be being developed by Tencent in collaboration with Ubisoft. However, this last information has not been confirmed.

It is one of several Assassin’s Creed titles planned for the series. Previously, Ubisoft confirmed that the next big releases will come after Assassin’s Creed Mirage. They are codenamed Red and Hexe, part of the new Infinity hub, a games-as-a-service initiative.

Red is being developed by Ubisoft Quebec, responsible for Odyssey, and has the same creative director. It will kick off what Ubisoft is calling Period Three in the franchise, and isn’t expected to launch until 2024.

Hexe is being developed by Ubisoft Montreal and has creative director Clint Hocking, responsible for Far Cry 2 and Watch Dogs: Legion.

Next year, Ubisoft will release Assassin’s Creed Mirage, a smaller game that aims to pay homage to the first game in the series, marking the return of the series to its origins and the saga’s farewell to last generation consoles.