HomeTech GiantsAppleAssassin's Creed Codename Jade has leaked gameplay video

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade has leaked gameplay video

Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Assassin's Creed Codename Jade has leaked gameplay video
- Advertisement -

A gameplay video of Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade has been leaked, bringing some gameplay details.

The mobile title, which takes place in Ancient China, is described by Ubisift as a AAA RPG. The supposedly leaked video shows impressive graphics compared to other Assassin’s Creed games on mobile.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade will allow the player to create their own character and may be being developed by Tencent in collaboration with Ubisoft. However, this last information has not been confirmed.

- Advertisement -

It is one of several Assassin’s Creed titles planned for the series. Previously, Ubisoft confirmed that the next big releases will come after Assassin’s Creed Mirage. They are codenamed Red and Hexe, part of the new Infinity hub, a games-as-a-service initiative.

Red is being developed by Ubisoft Quebec, responsible for Odyssey, and has the same creative director. It will kick off what Ubisoft is calling Period Three in the franchise, and isn’t expected to launch until 2024.

Hexe is being developed by Ubisoft Montreal and has creative director Clint Hocking, responsible for Far Cry 2 and Watch Dogs: Legion.

- Advertisement -

Next year, Ubisoft will release Assassin’s Creed Mirage, a smaller game that aims to pay homage to the first game in the series, marking the return of the series to its origins and the saga’s farewell to last generation consoles.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Google, Meta, Twitter and others seek to stop California’s online child safety law

Formed by Amazon, Google, Meta, TikTok, Twitter and other technological giants, the NetChoice organization...
Microsoft

EA Sports correctly predicts the winner of the World Cup for the fourth time in a row

EA Sports managed to correctly predict the winner of the World Cup for the...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.