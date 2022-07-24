ASRock will enter the monitor market

- Advertisement -

From time to time, we hear that a company with an already consolidated position in one or more s, decides to go one step further and a new markettaking advantage of the fact that it already has a good brand image and, we understand, that a reasonably consolidated position in those in which it previously participated.

And such is the case, as we have learned from asrock-to-enter-gaming- -market-with-amd-freesync-premium-supporting-phantom-gaming-lineup%2F" target="_blank" rel="noopener">a tweet from the popular leaked Momomo_us, about ASRock. The technological one, which we already know for its motherboards, its graphics cards and its Mini PCs, in addition to other products for the professional market, would be about to make the leap to the monitor marketwith two proposals aimed especially at the world of gaming, a market that has not stopped growing significantly in recent years.

ASRock has long had the Phantom Gaming linewhich includes both motherboards and graphics cards, and it is to this that the two screens that the company would have already added to various registries (Displayport.org, Consumer.Go.Kr and digital-cp) would be added, which has allowed Momomo_us to obtain information about them, which in addition to allowing us to start having information about them, makes us understand that their arrival on the market should not take long to occur.

The first of the two models is the PG34WQ15Rbuilt with a VA LCD panel of 34 inches with a resolution of 3440 x 1440 dots and dynamic refresh rates between 48 and 165 on DisplayPort connections and between 48 and 100 via HDMI.

ASRock’s second proposal will be the PG27FFa screen of 27 inches with an IPS-panel, Full HD resolution (1,920 x 1,080 points) and dynamic refresh rates between 48 and 165 on both DisplayPort and HDMI connections.

As a remarkable aspect of both screens, AMD FreeSync support is expected, AMD technology with three levels (FreeSync, FreeSync Premium and FreeSync Premium Pro) for the intelligent management of adaptive refresh rates and that also serves to prevent both stuttering and tearing, ensuring that the GPU and monitor work in a coordinated manner , avoiding frame loss, redrawing of previous frames and other annoying visual effects that can detract from the gaming experience. As you may already know, as with other AMD technologies, and unlike NVIDIA, FreeSync technology is also compatible with graphics adapters from other manufacturers.

