ASRock shows off custom Intel Arc A750 graphics at TGS

has shown its reassembly Arc A750 , one of the highest-end models of the first generation of dedicated (if we ignore what happened in the 90s). As is already the case with Radeon and NVIDIA graphics, companies market custom models based on those launched by the original companies. This is where aspects such as the quality of construction and dissipation come into play, which can be decisive for things such as keeping temperatures within acceptable limits.

The graph we are dealing with is a ASRock Arc A750 Challenger which has been presented at the Tokyo Game Show (TGS), one of the events related to video games with the most impact in the world. In the photograph published by the Japanese website PCWatch, you can see, not without difficulty, the ASRock brand on the fan that has been left above, while in the lower right there is a label that indicates the Intel Arc graphics model that it implements or in which is based.

Here we are before a design with two fans and dual slots and the PCB doesn’t seem to be much bigger than the one in the A380but the latter is difficult to confirm as there is, at least for now, only that image with a rather low resolution compared to what one finds in current times.

Through the TGS they have been able to see the A380, whose power is approximately equivalent to that of a GeForce GTX 1650, and a limited edition and with RGB light of the A770, the highest model of the first generation of Intel Arc. The latter was demoed with the game Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. On the other hand, laptops equipped with Intel Arc graphics They have also made an appearance by running Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak on a NEC LAVIE N15. Another demo game is the upcoming Street Fighter 6, which makes/will use the awesome RE Engine.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak on a NEC LAVIE N15, a laptop equipped with Intel Arc graphics technology.

Limited edition of the Intel Arc A770 graphics.





Intel recently announced that the A770 and A750 graphics will soon see the light, but without saying a specific date. After a large number of delays, the company’s latest commitment is to launch them before the end of the summer, a date that is practically around the corner, but due to the bad start of its new product line due to some drivers very improvable, rumors of cancellation at the last minute are still floating in the air. If you are interested in learning about Intel Arc graphics, we recommend you see our articles dedicated to XeSS products and technology.