ASRock B650M-HDV is the 1st AM5 motherboard to be sold at AMD’s MSRP

Published on

By Abraham
ASRock B650M-HDV is the 1st AM5 motherboard to be sold at AMD's MSRP
ASRock B650M-HDV/M.2 motherboard is the first component to support the socket AM5 to be sold at the suggested price by OMG in the announcement of the launch of the chipsets that replaced the long-standing AM4 architecture.

According to Newegg’s new listing, uonline retailer of hardware, as of Friday (10), ASRock’s Micro-ATX board with B650 chipset will be available for the price of US$124.99 645 in direct conversion and without taxes..


This model is based on the less expensive B650 chipset without PCIe Gen5 support for the main x16 slot, however the Gen5 feature is still available for M.2 SSDs. The original listed price was $139.99 (~R$723) and has recently been reduced.

The B650M-HDV/M.2 supports two RAM memory modules in the DDR5 standard, rated at up to 6400 MT/s when overclocked. There are two full-size PCIe Gen4 x16 slots and one with four lanes.


This platform is powered by an 8+2+1 phase VRM, which is enough for all Ryzen 7000 CPUs. 500 in the United States.

The 6-core Ryzen 7 7600 processor, plus this ASRock B650 motherboard and AMD-recommended DDR5-6000 memory, totals $480.97. The expectation is that prices will fall further in a few months, which will facilitate the upgrade.

And you, are you thinking about upgrading your machine? Tell us in the comments down below!

