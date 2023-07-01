ASKA A5: The first flying car begins its certification process with the FAA

In a historic milestone for air mobility, ASKA A5, the world’s first flying car, has begun the Type Certification process with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This process ensures that ASKA’s prototype design meets airworthiness, noise, fuel ventilation and exhaust emission standards.

a revolutionary vehicle

The ASKA A5 is an electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle (eVTOL), a term that refers to vehicles that can take off and land vertically, like helicopters, but use electric propulsion. With seating for four people, this vehicle can travel both by road and by air, making it a truly versatile transport solution.

Outstanding Features

The size of the ASKA A5 is similar to that of an SUV, and it is equipped with a dual hybrid power system, which combines batteries with a range-extending motor that charges the batteries during flight. In addition, it has six independent motor systems for flight and a ballistic parachute to ensure safety in an emergency. The vehicle can reach speeds of up to 150 mph and has a maximum flight range of 250 miles.

Integration with existing infrastructure

One of the most significant advantages of the ASKA A5 is its ability to leverage existing infrastructure. The ASKA A5 can be parked in existing parking spaces, charged at home or at EV charging stations, and its range-extending engine runs on premium gasoline that can be purchased at today’s gas stations.

Certification and testing process

The ASKA A5 has obtained the Certificate of Authorization (COA) and the FAA Special Airworthiness Certification, indicating that it has met all FAA safety requirements. Since 2022, ASKA has been conducting successful ground tests and has started street driving tests from the first quarter of 2023.

Pre-orders and future expectations

Pre-order reservations went live in 2021 and the company has already secured $50M in pre-orders. This achievement demonstrates the market’s confidence in ASKA’s vision and ability to make the dream of flying cars a reality.

The ASKA A5’s advancement in the FAA certification process is a significant milestone on the path to air mobility. This vehicle not only represents a revolution in transportation, but also opens the door to a future where the lines between heaven and earth are blurred, and where mobility is completely redefined. As ASKA continues to move into this future, the world watches in expectation and wonder.

More information at ASKA

Image courtesy of ASKA for WWWhatsnew