Ask Kurt: Best ways to save money on gas

Today’s national average of $3.42 for gas is 14 cents more than a month ago. As you know, those numbers are always fluctuating. For that reason, I am always looking for ways to help you save money on gas.

One particular app designed to do this caught the attention of Cecilia who wrote to me asking:

“Someone told me of an app called “upside”. If you install it on your phone you get discounts on gas per gallon, at stations of your choice. Sounds too good – any word on it?”

Great question, Cecilia. Will dive into that plus more apps to save you money on gas.

5 best apps to save money on gas

These apps can help you find cheap gas, cash-back deals, and rewards in your area. To start saving money, simply download the app to your iPhone or Android. Once downloaded, it will ask you to access your location to provide personalized offers and show you the best deals closest to you.

1. Upside

iPhone: 4.8 stars (at time of publishing)

Android : 4.7 stars (at time of publishing)

Getting cash back on apps sounds too good to be true, yet that is indeed what the Upside app offers. The app is free, simple to use, and can save you money every time you get gas. All you have to do is download the app and find the best offers in your area, then fill up using your credit or debit card at the pump. Then follow the app instructions to either upload a receipt or check in, and you’ll earn cash back points directly in the app. You can cash out quickly and easily whenever you want via your bank account, digital gift card, or PayPal. This app is available for both iPhone and Android devices.

**Use promo code VRWNS to get an extra 15¢/gal bonus on your first purchase. **

2. Checkout 51

iPhone: 4.1 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 4.2 stars (at time of publishing)

The Checkout 51 app is free and allows you to get cash back. This simple, easy-to-use app lets you buy from any store, including over 5,000 gas stations, snap a photo of the receipt and earn cash back. You can easily link your loyalty cards, and it offers sweepstakes offers. This app is available for both iPhone and Android devices.

3. AAA TripTik

iPhone: 4.5 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 4.4 stars (at time of publishing)

The AAA TripTik app is free and allows you to find gas stations along your route, helping you to choose the station with the lowest prices. It also allows you to plan out an entire road trip, complete with stops at gas stations, hotels, restaurants, attractions, and more. It is compatible with credit card rewards programs and other discounts. This app is available for both iPhone and Android devices.

4. Google Maps

iPhone 4.7 stars (at time of publishing)

Android 4.1 stars (at time of publishing)

Google Maps lets you compare gas station prices and get directions, all in an app that you likely already have installed on your smartphone. The popular navigation app uses your current location to help you find the nearest fuel station and gives you up-to-date gas prices displayed in the station’s business profile. Simply open the app, search for fuel, and tap the station you want to look at. This app is available for both iPhone and Android devices.

5. Waze

iPhone : 4.9 stars (at time of publishing)

Android : 4.4 stars (at time of publishing)

Waze can show you the nearest gas stations along with up-to-date fuel prices. It even boasts a contactless payment feature at participating gas stations, so you can pay for gas via your iPhone or Android. It also tells you about traffic, roadworks, police accidents, and more, so you’ll always know what’s happening on the roads. All for free! This app is available for both iPhone and Android devices.

5 best gas station loyalty programs

Most major gas stations offer loyalty programs leading to discounted prices, with the apps and membership both being free to use. Our recommended strategy for these programs is to look out for which of your local gas station has the consistently lowest prices and choose that loyalty program. Among the gas stations currently offering loyalty programs are:

1. Exxon mobile rewards+

iPhone: 4.8 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 4.5 stars (at time of publishing)

Exxon Mobil Rewards+ is a loyalty app that allows you to stay in the comfort of your vehicle while you pay for fuel with your phone. Say goodbye to going inside to pay for gas, taking your wallet out, and swiping your credit card at the pump. The app currently offers $5 in points just for signing up. New members only* (at time of publishing) This app is available for both iPhone and Android devices.

2. Shell fuel rewards

iPhone: 4.8 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 4.3 stars (at time of publishing)

The Shell Fuel Rewards app is a free loyalty program that helps you save money on fuel at over 11,000 shell stations across the country. You can link the app to a credit or debit card to gain rewards. Fuel Rewards members with Gold Status save at least 5¢gal on every fill-up. The app also provides a secure and convenient way for you to pay for fuel inside the safety and comfort of your car, as well as purchase any items inside the store at participating Shell stations. This app is available for both iPhone and Android devices.

3. My 76

iPhone: 4.9 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 4.2 stars (at time of publishing)

Download the My 76 app to find the nearest 76 gas stations and stay up-to-date on current promotions. It is a safe and secure way to save on gas. For a limited time, you can save 20¢* per gallon on your first fill-up when you download the My 76 App. Then continue saving 5¢* per gallon on every fill-up when you buy fuel with the My 76 App (up to 30 gallons per fill-up). The offer ends 12/31/23, and it’s for first-time app users only. This app is available for both iPhone and Android devices. This app is available for both iPhone and Android devices.

4. My Phillips 66

iPhone: 4.8 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 4.3 stars (at time of publishing)

Download the My Phillips app to find the nearest Phillips 66 stations in your area, earn Points, and learn about their current promotions. For a limited time, save 5¢ per gallon when you pay for fuel through the My Phillips 66 App. Valid through 12/31/23. Limit 30 gallons per fill-up, and it’s for first-time app users only. This app is available for both iPhone and Android devices.

5. My Conoco

iPhone : 4.8 stars (at time of publishing)

Android: 4.3 stars (at time of publishing)

Download the My Conoco app to find the closest Conoco gas stations and get directions from your current location. Find nearby stores based on city and state or ZIP code. If you like a station, you can save it to your favorites. The app displays area promotions and station attributes, and services. With Conoco’s KickBack Points loyalty program, you can earn points from purchases at participating Conoco stations and then spend those points just like cash. This app is available for both iPhone and Android devices.

It’s important to note that the terms and conditions of these loyalty promotions can change at any time, so it’s always a good idea to check with the company directly for the most up-to-date information.

Protect your privacy on gas apps

Should you choose to use one of the gas apps, there are ways to further protect your privacy by limiting your location services access.

For iPhone users:

Go to Settings

Tap Privacy and Security

Tap Location Services

Find the relevant app

In the allow location access tab, click while using

For Android Users:

Swipe down from the top of the screen

Touch and hold location

Tap a dd permission

Tap the relevant apps

Switch to allowed only while in use

Settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer and software version.

How do you save money on gas? I’d love to hear from you.

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved. CyberGuy.com articles and content may contain affiliate links that earn a commission when purchases are made.