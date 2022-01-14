Ashling Murphy vigil live: Hundreds gather on Kildare Street to mourn murdered teacher

17:10 Dan Grennan

Jim McAlistair of Comhaltas speaks of his memeroies of Ashling

He toldf mourners at the vigil on Kildare Street: “Ashling had a passion and her passion was music. And her musical career started, as do many of the others that you’ve heard tonight, when she was seven years of age.

“The testimony to her parents is that they brought her when she wasn’t able to play until she got to the stage where she was the county champion, provincial champion and an all Ireland champion. And only the best ever get asked to go on Comhaltas tours which have become infamous. All the famous musicians have all been on Comhaltas tours and Ashling was one of those.

“She was an integral part of the tour of Ireland in 2017 and the Tour of Britain in 2018. And, again, the friendships that are made in those tours that come back and last a lifetime.

“Unfortunately, Ashling’s lifetime has been far too short. She joined the National Folk orchestra of Ireland and was an integral part of it. One of the things I would really like to say the young people that played here today they come along they are part of the Folk orchestra. These young people give of their time, they don’t get paid. They come.

“They give weekends to rehearse, they go and they do performances all on a voluntary basis and that was so essential to Ashling and her family because both Comhlatas and the GAA are so based in the voluntary sector. She was fulfilling that aspect of it at 23 years of age.

“She was teaching in a local branch. She was entering children for traditional music exams. I spoke to her about six or seven months ago because I had made a mistake and I left one over children off. And I got a tongue lashing on the telephone from her because she was passionate about passing it on.

“And that was it was about. The last thing I want to say is that when you pack up when you finish rehearsal, so many young people just get into the car and go home. Aishling was one of four or five who always picked up a bag.

“She always made sure that she didn’t just pick up her stuff, she picked up other people’s stuff. That comes from the family. That doesn’t just happen.

“It comes because her parents cared for her, they loved her and they though her all the essential values. All I can say as a parent to a daughter, to a grandparent of granddaughters, I just can’t imagine what they are suffering tonight.”