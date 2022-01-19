Ashling Murphy: Second man arrested in connection to murder investigation

A second male in his 30’s has been arrested in relation to the murder of Ashling Murphy.

He is being held at a garda station in the Eastern Region.

He is being questioned “in relation to potential withholding of information contrary to The Offences Against the State (Amendment) Act 1998”.

Yesterday, a man in his 30’s was arrested on suspicion of the murder and is being held at Tullamore garda station.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí investigating the fatal assault on Ashling Murphy that occurred at approximately 4pm on Wednesday, 12th January, 2022, along the canal bank at Cappincur, Tullamore, County Offaly continue to question a male in his 30s who was arrested yesterday, Tuesday 18th January 2022 on suspicion of murder.

“The mans detention at Tullamore Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 continues this afternoon.

“An Garda Síochána have arrested a second male (30s) in connection with this investigation. This male is detained at a Garda Station in the Eastern Region under the provisions of Section 30 Offences Against the State Act 1939 as amended, being questioned in relation to potential withholding of information contrary to The Offences Against the State (Amendment) Act 1998.

“An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time.”