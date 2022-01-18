Ashling Murphy: Man arrested on suspicion of murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Ashling Murphy.

The man, in his 30’s, is being held in Tullamore garda station.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí investigating the fatal assault on Ashling Murphy that occurred at approximately 4pm on Wednesday, 12th January, 2022, along the canal bank at Cappincur, Tullamore, County Offaly have arrested a male in his 30s on suspicion of murder.

“The male is now detained in Tullamore Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

“An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time.”

