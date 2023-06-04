Asana powers decision making and productivity with its new AI offering

Work management platform, Asana, announces new AI-powered capabilities to speed decision making and improve productivity.

Asana, the renowned work management platform, has introduced a set of new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered capabilities designed to streamline decision-making and improve team productivity. These innovations, powered by Asana’s new AI offering, called Asana Intelligence, build on the predictive AI tools the company introduced three months ago. These new features combine Asana’s Work Graph data model with the capabilities of large language models (LLM) offered by OpenAI’s APIs, with the goal of helping users keep up with ongoing projects.

Driving decision making and improving productivity

Asana Intelligence monitors the capacity of teams and constantly changing business priorities, offering resource recommendations to help teams achieve their goals. Additionally, this new capability identifies hidden issues and obstacles that could slow progress toward company goals.

To boost productivity, Asana Intelligence creates automated goal-based plans, suggests, and implements workflow improvements for faster results. It also provides a writing assistant to improve the clarity and tone of written messages and communications. It is important to note that this tool does not generate new content for users, but rather adjusts previously written content.

On the other hand, Asana Intelligence offers instant summaries that transcribe and summarize to-dos and highlights from meetings and conversations in comment threads.

Skepticism regarding generative AI

Although Asana uses generative AI technology in its new capabilities, the company is skeptical about its value. Alex Hood, Asana’s chief product officer, has raised concerns that generative AI could generate content that doesn’t accurately reflect a company’s day-to-day operations. Asana’s approach focuses on summarizing and improving existing content rather than creating entirely new content for users. The company believes that as the cost of generating new content decreases, the human cost of reviewing that content increases. Therefore, Asana’s approach is to help users become more efficient by simplifying and summarizing existing content.

Asana AI Principles

In addition to the new capabilities powered by Asana Intelligence, the company has outlined a set of AI principles that guide its research and development efforts. Asana is committed to using AI to aid human development, ensuring safety and transparency in practice and in product. To achieve this vision, Asana emphasizes meaningful co-creation between the company, its customers, and its partners.

Asana’s five guiding principles of Human-Centered AI include the belief that AI should help people achieve their goals and be used to empower, support and celebrate human contributions. Asana is also designing for teams that are made up of both humans and AI, and prioritizes its efforts to foster the right workflows and partnerships between people and AI. However, Asana believes that people are ultimately responsible for their own decisions, and while Asana Intelligence “assists and enhances human decision making,” the company believes the responsibility lies with people and will design its product accordingly. Asana also values ​​the choice and control given to users over the role of AI in their work, allowing companies to disable AI technology if they choose. Finally, Asana is committed to prioritizing security and transparency when collaborating with AI vendors and developing AI solutions.

