As Willow project decision nears, Alaska ponders ties to oil

It would bring in $8.7 billion in royalty payments and tax revenue to state, federal and local governments and produce roughly 180,000 barrels of oil daily at peak output, the company said.

“Willow really looms large in, I would say, the collective dreams of the industry right now,” Brett Watson, applied and natural resources economist at the University of Alaska, Anchorage, said in a phone interview. Alaska today produces around 500,000 barrels of oil per day, Watson said. “If you think about the ratio of the Willow project to current production, that’s fairly substantial.”

The economic fate of the state is firmly tied to the ups and downs of oil and gas. Alaska created a state wealth fund, from oil proceeds, in the 1970s, following the construction of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline, which moves oil from the north to Valdez, in the state’s south, where it’s shipped to market.

“Economists like to say that Alaska’s economy is like a three-legged stool, meaning that about one-third of all of our economic activity comes from the oil and gas sector,” Watson said. The oil and gas industry is the main source of income on the North Slope, he said.

Historically, oil and gas have comprised about 80 percent of the revenue flowing to the state government, Watson said. While the oil output in the state is ebbing, Willow could blunt that trend.