As rumored, the Mac Studio gets an M2 refresh, including fused-together M2 Ultra

- Advertisement -

CUPERTINO, Calif.—The Mac Studio will be refreshed this summer with chips based on the M2, including the M2 Max and new M2 Ultra, the “most powerful chip” ever released “for a personal computer.”

- Advertisement -

The M2 Pro and M2 Max have previously been seen in MacBook Pro models released late last year, but the M2 Ultra will be a first. In the M1 line, the Ultra was the top-of-the-line chip with substantially better performance than the Pro or Max—particularly in graphically intensive tasks. M2 Ultra will support 192 GB of unified memory, 800 GB/s memory bandwith, and a 24-core CPU and up to 76 cores of GPU. Apple claims the M2 Ultra will work 30% faster than the M1 Ultra, and that a single system with the Ultra can work machine learning datasets that would choke systems with discrete GPUs.

The M2 Max is “up to 50 percent faster” than the prior Max-based Studio, according to Apple, and features a 12-core CPU, 38-core GPU, and up to 96 GB unified memory, with 400 GB/s memory bandwidth.

(Ars Technica may earn compensation for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.)

Beyond the new chips, the Mac Studio’s refresh is mostly business as usual. There aren’t any substantial differences in design or features compared to the previous model. There is higher bandwidth HDMI, and it can support up to six high-resolution displays. Notably, the Mac Studio is somewhat upstaged this year by the debut of the new M2-powered Mac Pro.

- Advertisement -

The new Mac Studio will launch “next week” and pre-orders start today. It starts at $1,999.