As Moment 2 approaches, Microsoft announces family support on Windows 11

Published on

By Abraham
To date, even more than a year after Windows 11’s release, Microsoft has not published any guidance for those with familiar features set up who were upgrading to Windows 11 from Windows 10. But, as of Monday (13th) , the previous Windows 10 update page has been changed to include Windows 11 as well.


Previously, the support page titled “Fix Family Features After Windows 10 Upgrade” said, “If you previously set up Family Features for a child account and later upgraded to Windows 10, there are a few steps you need to follow to turn family settings back on. Your child will need to sign in to Windows 10 with a Microsoft account, and you’ll need to add that account to your family group at family.microsoft.com.”

However, finally the change of speech has changed and the new page with the additional mention of Windows 11 titled “Fix family features after Windows 10/11 update” says “If you previously set up family features for a child account and then upgraded to Windows 10/11, there are some steps you need to follow to turn family settings back on. Your child will need to sign in to Windows 10/11 with a Microsoft account and you will need to add this account to your family group at family.microsoft.com”.

This change may have occurred due to the proximity of the release of the Windows 11 22H2 Moment 2 update. To purchase, there is no change in the configuration process and it involves a Microsoft account (MSA) and users can follow the steps in the official Microsoft guide .

Windows 10 and 11 get new feature that shows which program is using a file
