As Google cancels its AR glasses, Tim Cook pushes to release a limited Apple version

Virtual reality or AR glasses are devices that are giving a lot to talk about. Not only because Apple’s are giving people a lot to talk about, especially because it is expected that a preview will finally come out this year, despite the reluctance of its engineers. At the same time, Google’s project on its glasses for the business world has been cancelled. for what we have the rush of one and the disappointment of the other. What should we expect?

While Google cancels its project, Apple rushes to launch its AR glasses

At first, speculation revolved around that Apple would launch glasses that would be a real hit on the table, because the idea was that a mixed device between headphones and 3D glasses would be launched. But none of what was on the market right now. You wanted something innovative. That weighs little, with a lot of autonomy and ability to excite the user. However, it seems that this will be in several years and what Apple wants is to launch a product that is basically limited by technology.

At the same time, we find ourselves with the news that its main competitor, in almost everything, Google, has decided to cancel its 3D glasses project for the business world. It seems that the results are not convincing. A few days ago the website announced that as of the 15th of this month, the glasses were no longer sold to that specialized world.

Both the glasses and the accompanying software will stop receiving support, so those who have a model will no longer be able to repair or update them.

This could mean that Apple should look at its neighbor and anticipate that it might be better and more convenient to wait a little longer to launch the new device. However, new reports have made it clear that Tim Cook has sided with the chief operating officer. He has wanted that a version that will only have the function of headphones, will be launched on the market this year. That is, you want to sell a product that is already limited in base. But that’s Cook, when he wants something.

Engineers think it’s better to wait. Launching a complete product with many functions on the market and, even if some of them remain in the pipeline, being able to update the device through software. Otherwise, a second and even a third version will have to be purchased to complete the initially rumored functions.

A few so much and others so little. We will see who is right and we will see if Apple’s project goes ahead or stays with Google’s.