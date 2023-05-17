Artist puts Dark Souls materials in Unreal Engine 5 and the result is impressive

We’ve already talked here on TC about several “remakes” of famous games being produced by fans in Unreal Engine 5, showing more of the impressive capabilities of this graphics engine and how it could improve these games. This week, a digital artist decided to take the visual elements of the city of Anor Londo in Dark Souls and transfer them to Epic’s platform, resulting in some spectacular images.

We've already seen plenty of Dark Souls reinterpretations in Unreal Engine 5 over the past year, including a Dark Souls 3 presentation and a Dark Souls IV concept video. This new creation by CGI artist 'SilasCG' however is something else and deserves to be watched. Basically, the artist took elements from the city of Anor Londo in the original game and put them into Unreal Engine 5 with some new elements. - Advertisement - This short video shows the entrance to the archives, upper Anor Londo, the bridge, the elevator, the entrance to the cathedral, the Silver Knight Bow area, the inner entrance, the solaire bonfire, the chamber, the cathedral and Chief Ornstein's room and Smaug.

The presentation also includes a small comparison of Anor Londo in the original game and in the Unreal Engine 5 version, which only made fans even more euphoric. I wanted to see how Dark Souls’ Anor Londo assets would look in Unreal Engine 5 with high quality lighting, so I made this video. I’ve added some elements, but most are still from the original Dark Souls. There are more videos to come that should show features from old games in UE5 or even full level remakes.