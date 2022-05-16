Artificial Intelligence tools for content writing

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools for content writing are becoming more common and more sophisticated, thanks to systems like GPT-3 that are making them more accessible. It is for this reason that some digital marketing professionals are already implementing these types of tools in their content strategies.

GPT-3 enables the generation of open source AI scripting tools with machine learning capabilities.

GPT-3 is a linguistic prediction model that was presented in May 2020 and is available for public use through Open IA, a kind of open source for the development of artificial intelligences.

One of the big differences between GPT-3 and other similar AIs is the quality of the texts it is capable of writing, which are coherent and intelligible. In addition, as GPT-3 uses a machine learning mechanism, it is able to learn from the texts you write, as well as from any document that we use to “feed” it so that, over time, it can become more sophisticated and write texts. more complex.

How do Artificial Intelligence writing tools work?

These tools have a very simple operation. In most cases, all we need to do is enter a series of key words or phrases, with which the tool will write a text. In some cases, we will also have to enter a topic, so that the AI ​​can have a context to make the text.

What does Google think of texts created by AI?

Google has always pointed out that it prefers content created by people for people. That is, you want natural content, written to explain a topic to a person, not a robot. In fact, the company has pointed out on several occasions that this type of content goes against quality guidelines.

However, Google’s algorithms still have trouble differentiating between content created by an AI and content written by a human. Above all, when the contents written by a person are poorly written.

The best AI writing tools

-Phrase: Phrase is a paid AI-based content creation tool. It is designed for writing SEO content and has tools for writing briefs, organic content, but also for content optimization and analysis.

-Copy.ai: In this case, it is a tool that has paid and free options. It is capable of creating content in 25 languages ​​and has templates for various types of content such as blogs, ads, sales pages or landing pages. One of the curiosities is that it has a functionality to generate baby names.

-Writesonic: It also has a free and paid version, as well as the ability to translate into 24 languages. One of the characteristic points of Writesonic is that its AI has been fed with the content published by the main brands on the Internet. It is geared toward marketing content such as blog posts, product descriptions, and social media posts.

