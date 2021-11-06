Artificial intelligence to talk with whales: this is the ‘deep learning’ project to understand sperm whale communication

Most animals communicate between members of the same species, but sperm whales do so in a very particular way. They emit a kind of click that they produce in rhythmic series known as codas. These chains of sounds have intrigued researchers from various disciplines for a long time, since they tend to take a long time making them close, at least in appearance, to a conversation.

Now, a group of researchers from different disciplines, including biologists, linguistics experts and computer engineers, has set out to find out definitively whether sperm whales build something similar to conversations with each other when communicating and, furthermore, if so, they want to try to understand what they sayaccording to the scientific magazine Hakai Magazine.

To do this, they will try to develop a GPT-3 system adapted to the sounds that these whales emit. The GPT-3 is an artificial intelligence model that uses the deep learning to produce texts that simulate human writing. In short, what it does is detect the sets of words that usually go together to learn to build the sentences. To make the system work in this project they need two things: establish the communication structure between the sperm whales and get a lot of recordings of codas.

For this reason, the starting point of the project, which began in March 2020, is being the construction of a specialized recording device to obtain hundreds of hours of codas sounds. Once a significant number of them are obtained, and while they continue to be captured, the linguistics experts of the research group will come into action: will be in charge of establishing the communication structure of these mammals and observe what are the units that compose it to determine if there is a grammar, a syntax or something analogous to words or phrases.

Once this information is obtained, the GPT-3 system will be configured to try to learn the communication of the sperm whales, for which it will be necessary to have thousands of hours of recording of the codas. This tool will try to detect the sounds that usually go together the most. to try to get to know how they construct the possible sentences, just as it does with the different human languages.

AI to understand animals

This is not the first time artificial intelligence has been used to understand how animals communicate. In 2016, a team of researchers deciphered the differences between the vocalizations of Egyptian fruit bats thanks to this technology, and in 2019 scientists were able to establish thanks to it that rats emit certain sounds for specific purposes, such as fleeing danger or attract a partner.

However, the case of sperm whales is much more complex. It has long been known that They are one of the most intelligent species in the world, and their brains are the largest in the animal kingdom. They live in female-dominated social networks, they are divided into clans with hundreds and even thousands of members who differ in the way they emit the clicks of the codas – in a sense, one could speak of dialects -, they seem to have names and they learn to communicate in a human-like way: learning the codas of the older members of the group when they are young.

All this makes interpreting the way they communicate much more complicated than identifying different sounds of bats or rats, which have much less complex interactions and social networks. And at the same time, it is what fuels the hopes of researchers that, indeed, one can speak of a kind of sperm whale language that can be deciphered thanks to the research of linguists and artificial intelligence.