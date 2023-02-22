Artificial intelligence to predict the aging of bridges

A research team from the Korea Institute of Civil Engineering and Construction Technology (KICT), within the Department of Structural Engineering Research, led by Dr. Ki-Tae, Park, gained access to more than 5 million data items directly or indirectly related to the aging of the bridges from 2021 to 2022.

Using that information, the team developed DNA technologies (data, network and artificial intelligence) to predict the levels of damage and aging of the bridges for preventive maintenance.

AI to measure the deterioration of bridges in advance

As of 2021, Korean bridges with an age of 30 years or more account for a low percentage of 12.5%. However, this percentage is expected to increase significantly in the next decade, reaching 39.3% by 2031, and increase even more rapidly to reach 76.1% in the next 20 years. To prevent potential problems and ensure the safety of these aging bridges, it is necessary to collect comprehensive and strategic data to understand the level and characteristics of each bridge’s performance deterioration. In addition, technology capable of predicting the degree of obsolescence of the bridges based on the data collected is required.

A machine learning model based on artificial intelligence has been used to process the obtained data and develop a prediction curve algorithm capable of forecasting the propagation of damage over time, including a carbonation model of the bridges. The credibility of the technology has been further enhanced by obtaining additional data on the bridges by implementing IoT technology at the site and by collecting experimental data considering Korean environmental conditions.

This developed bridge aging prediction technology incorporates artificial intelligence technologies to analyze the aging data in order to forecast the future level of damage to bridges. The prediction accuracy of the aging level assessment algorithm is 90.8% by the end of 2022, and is expected to further improve to 95% by 2023. Compared with the international technical level, ongoing academic research it has reached an accuracy level of around 85% as of 2021.

The KICT team plans to offer the results derived from the developed bridge aging prediction technology through a platform where multiple clients can use the data. The platform, called BMAPS (Bridge Maintenance-Aided Platform Service), will provide forecast results and various information services for bridge maintenance, such as load capacity predictions for small and medium-sized aging bridges.

The platform is expected to be available to the public in the second half of 2023 and will be offered in Korean for use within Korea. In addition, an English version of the platform is being worked on, which will be ready by 2024, so that international users can also benefit from the platform as a reference source.

Taking into account that the findings obtained in this research can be used as an objective data source to calculate bridge maintenance costs, its future availability will significantly contribute to the implementation of preventive maintenance in bridge facilities, thus reducing possible costs. maintenance that may arise in the future.