Artificial intelligence to manipulate computers through brain waves

In the near future, computers could “sense” that users have a problem and attend to a specific need, simply by detecting brain waves.

This is a possibility investigated by scientists from the University of Copenhagen and the University of Helsinki, who implemented an AI system for this purpose.

In order to explore the feasibility of using implicit human reactions, recorded through brain waves processed through brain-computer interfaces to send orders to a computer, a research team implemented a system that seeks to apply this principle to image editing, with the projection of extending this modality to other applications of use.

“We can make a computer edit images entirely based on thoughts generated by human subjects. The computer has absolutely no prior information about what features it is supposed to edit or how. No one has done this before.”says Associate Professor Tuukka Ruotsalo, Department of Computer Science, University of Copenhagen.

In the study corresponding to this research, 30 participants were equipped with hoods containing electrodes that map electrical signals from the brain. All participants were given the same 200 facial images to look at. Likewise, they were entrusted with a series of tasks such as looking for female faces, looking for older people, looking for blonde hair, among other activities.

The participants took no action and briefly looked at the images: 0.5 seconds for each image. Based on their brain activity, the machine first mapped the given preference and then edited the images accordingly. So, if the task was to search for older people, the computer would modify the portraits of the younger people, making them look older. And if the task were to search for a certain hair color, all images would get that color.

“Remarkably, the computer had no knowledge of facial recognition and would have no idea about gender, hair color or any other relevant characteristics. Still, he only edited the feature in question, leaving other facial features unchanged.”comments Keith Davis, a researcher at the University of Helsinki.

Some may argue that there is already a lot of software capable of manipulating facial features. That would be missing the point, explains Keith Davis:

“All existing software has been pre-trained with tagged input. So if you want an app that can make people look older, you have to feed it thousands of portraits and tell the computer which ones are young and which ones are old. Here, the subjects’ brain activity was the only input. This is a whole new paradigm in artificial intelligence: using the human brain directly as the input source.”

A possible application could be in medicine: “Doctors already use artificial intelligence in the interpretation of scanned images. However, mistakes do happen. After all, the doctors are only assisted by the images, but they will make the decisions themselves. Perhaps certain features in images are misunderstood more often than others. Such patterns could be discovered through an application of our research.”says Tuukka Ruotsalo.

Another application could be the assistance to certain groups of people with disabilities, for example, allowing a paralyzed person to operate their computer.

“That would be fantastic”, says Tuukka Ruotsalo. “However, that is not the focus of our research. We have a wide scope, looking to improve machine learning in general. The range of possible applications will be wide. For example, 10 or 20 years from now we may not need to use a mouse or type commands to operate our computer. Maybe we can use mind control.”.

However, there are elements that cannot be underestimated, such as the ethical implications of this experiment. According to Tuukka Ruotsalo: “Whoever acquires this knowledge could gain deep insight into a person’s preferences. We already see some trends. People buy ‘intelligently’. ‘watches and similar devices capable of recording heart rate, etc., but are we sure that data is not generated that provides private corporations with knowledge that we would not want to share?.

“I see this as an important aspect of academic work. Our research shows what is possible, but we shouldn’t do things just because they can be done. This is an area that, in my opinion, should be regulated by guidelines and public policies. If these don’t adapt, private companies will move on.” added the scientist.

The results of this research are presented in an article accepted for publication in CVPR 2022 (Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition).