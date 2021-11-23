Artificial intelligence to hire people without bias

In personnel hiring processes, usually the time required by this process extends to everything that involves reviewing each of the applications.

As a faster alternative that promises to eliminate bias when making decisions, an artificial intelligence system can be used to streamline processes.

Artificial intelligence trained as job scouts

This initiative was developed by a research team from IMT Atlantique, a large école (institution of higher education) in France. Based on the background they present in their research, the average time it takes to fill a vacant job is 42 days. Within that timeframe, employers spend approximately $ 4,129 to fill any open job openings.

Despite the efforts made, it is difficult to assess whether a choice was appropriate at the time of hiring. Through AI, the process can be streamlined, filtering the most relevant resumes and generating a relevance scoring system between job applicants and employers, based on skill matching and the level of cultural match.

The research team developed an AI system, in the first instance trained for the recruitment of professionals in the area of ​​data science. Selection criteria were tested based on the skills described in the job offer, their degree of complexity and associated responsibilities, plus the technical skills of the position.

In these first tests, the researchers ensure that the proposed algorithm was able to effectively identify relevant CVs for a specific job and also to relatively identify the correspondence between various CVs and jobs.

In the words of the team behind this initiative: “We can tackle each problem and solve each one with the best tools such as ontologies, embeddings, direct matching, expert assessment, machine learning. Develop an algorithm for the entire process according to the existence or not of data. On the product, it would reduce time in the recruiting process, save money, invest recruiters in more productive activities to increase retention and team productivity and decrease recruiter bias. In addition, it would encourage the fit of the best candidates in the organization, which would increase the value of the company as a consequence “.

The details of this research —published in English— is published in arxiv.org.