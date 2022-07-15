Artificial intelligence to assist people with memory loss

A new computer algorithm offers, through the capabilities of AI, the ability to strategically store and remember information, just like our brain.

In conjunction with a new experimental tool, the new algorithm can be harnessed to help people with memory loss.

Memory aids, assisted by an AI algorithm

Until not so long ago, computers depended on their users to tell them exactly what information to store. But with the emergence and rise of artificial intelligence (AI) techniques, such as deep learning and neural networks, the trend has been towards approaches with possibilities that are much more open and unpredictable, in some cases.

The proposal for an AI-assisted memory system arose from the joint work of researchers from the University of Toronto, Canada. Parham Aarabi was in charge of the development of the algorithm and the associate professor of the department of electrical and computer engineering Edward S. Rogers Sr., was the one who created the experimental tool that materializes the utility of the new algorithm.

“Ten years ago, computing was about absolutes”, commented Aarabi, in relation to the context referenced above. “CPUs processed and stored data in memory exactly to make binary decisions. There was no ambiguity.”continued.

The breadth of possibilities that AI opens up is considered an important opportunity for this project. “Now we want our computers to draw rough conclusions and guess percentages. We want an image processor to tell us, for example, that there is a 10 percent chance that an image contains a car and a 40 percent chance that it contains a pedestrian.«. Aarabi has extended this same fuzzy approach to storing and retrieving information by copying various properties that help humans prioritize information, determining what to remember and what to forget.

The ability to skip over certain information could enhance existing machine learning models. Currently, machine learning algorithms sift through millions of database entries looking for patterns that help them correctly associate a given input with a given output. After countless iterations, the algorithm may only become accurate enough to deal with new problems it hasn’t yet caught.

If artificial memory inspired by the workings of the human brain allows these algorithms to give prominence to the most relevant data, they could arrive at meaningful results much faster.

Aarabi and his team have set up such a tool using a simple email-based interface. Reminds participants of important information based on algorithmic priority and a relevant keyword index.

“Ultimately, it is aimed at people with memory loss”Aarabi comments. “It helps them remember things in a very human way, very gently, without overwhelming them. Most task management aids are too complicated and not useful in these circumstances».

“I have been using it myself”adds Aarabi as a sign of support. “The goal is to put the demo in people’s hands, whether they’re dealing with significant memory degradation or just everyday pressures, and see what feedback we get. The next steps would be to create partnerships in health care to test in a more comprehensive way.”he added.

On the work done, Aarabi says that this algorithm is just the beginning. “Biologically inspired memory may very well bring AI a step closer to human-level capabilities,” Indian.

The project presented is a new initiative that puts into practice the use of artificial intelligence with the idea of ​​meeting human needs. “Most people think that AI is more like a robot than a human being”said Aarabi, whose research report will be presented this week at the IEEE Society for Engineering in Medicine and Biology Conference in Glasgow. “I think that has to change”he added.

A demo of this tool is freely available for anyone to interact with. To access it and obtain instructions, it is necessary to send an email to an address indicated by the University of Toronto.