Artificial Intelligence: Should the government step in? Americans weigh in

The majority of Americans who spoke with Fox News said the government should stay out of regulating artificial intelligence technologies.

“Keep the government out of regulating things,” a Fort Worth resident told Fox News. “They regulate too many things already.”

Brian similarly opposed state regulation of the technology.

“I think it would be a big overreach,” he told Fox News.

Despite AI’s rapid advancement in recent years, no federal legislation focused on protecting individuals from the technology’s potential harms appeared imminent as of March 22, according to a Brookings Institution report. A handful of federal agencies, including the Federal Trade Commission, the Food and Drug Administration and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, are regulating some forms of corporate AI use through laws already in place, the New York Times reported March 3.

Zachary said the government shouldn’t regulate AI unless it endangers privacy rights.

“I don’t think that the government should interfere with where technology is headed, where AI is headed, until it starts interfering with our privacy,” he told Fox News.

Rep. Don Beyer, a Virginia Democrat, failed to get a bill passed last year that would’ve required AI algorithm audits. He told the New York Times AI regulation is “not a priority and doesn’t feel urgent for [congressional] members.”

Joshua, an Austin bartender, said the state should collaborate with the private sector to jointly regulate AI.

“I think a little bit of government involvement, along with … the private sector, would be nice,” he told Fox News.

Leigh, who supported the state’s involvement in regulating AI, said its potential to affect much of human life means it may inevitably impact current laws and regulations.

“When you talk about whether or not the government is playing a role, really we’re looking at laws and regulations,” the lawyer told Fox News. “AI is going to be something that’s going to cover a lot of different areas of law, including copyright, trademark … estate planning.”

“So, for instance, if you have photographs of people, and then you want to use AI to create a real person or a real video, you could have some copyright infringement or some personal Privacy Act problems with that,” Leigh said.

To hear more Americans weigh in on government regulation of AI, click here.