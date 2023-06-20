Artificial Intelligence reveals tax evaders

- Advertisement -

In an era where the technology makes a difference, the government of the India is using the artificial intelligence (AI) to combat tax evasion. The AI is making it easier to detect fake donations that are used to evade taxes, an illegal practice that has become common in the country.

Application of AI in the Detection of Tax Fraud

The indian tax law allows citizens to claim deductions of up to 100% for donations to political parties and charitable foundations, in accordance with Section 80G. However, some individuals have been exploiting this provision to minimize their tax burden, making fake donations.

To deal with this situation, the tax department has employed solutions of AI to analyze the ratio between income and donations. If the ratio appears distorted, a tax evasion investigation is launched. This tactic has led to the identification of hundreds of individuals, especially in Gujarat, who have made donations to political parties in proportions that do not match their income.

Reassessment of Tax Returns

The indian tax law allows the tax department to re-evaluate tax returns up to 10 years after filing. This regulation gives the authorities a wide margin of time to investigate any irregularities and offers an extensive set of data to feed the algorithms of AI.

Investments in AI and Data Policy

The Indian government is focusing considerable efforts on incorporate AI in various aspects of public administration. The government’s vision, under the banners “Making AI in India” and “Making AI work for India”, is driving further adoption of the AI in the public and private sectors. The Union budget 2023-24 highlights this push, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman announcing the creation of three centers of excellence for AI and a national data governance policy to improve access to anonymous data.

This effort underscores how the AI it has the potential to transform not only the economy, but also the way governments operate, opening new avenues for efficiency, transparency, and equity. It’s a reminder that while technology can present challenges, it can also offer innovative solutions to age-old problems.

More information at analyticsindiamag.com