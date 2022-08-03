Artificial Intelligence: Platform for responsible AI is gaining momentum

The cooperation between UnternehmerTUM and IPAI in the non-profit initiative appliedAI aims to promote the ethical use of AI and technological sovereignty.

The cooperation between UnternehmerTUM in Munich and Innovation Park (IPAI) in Heilbronn is picking up speed: The joint appliedAI initiative – a platform for the responsible use of artificial intelligence – is now legally independent. In addition, its staff is to be increased by 60 employees.

The aim of the non-profit initiative is to help shape European innovations in the field of artificial intelligence and thus ensure the technological sovereignty of Germany and Europe. appliedAI supports companies in expanding their AI knowledge. In addition to strategic advice, educational offers via the appliedAI Academy and expert training are also planned. In the area of ​​use cases, appliedAI supports companies in identifying AI use cases and finding suitable partners. The initiative also provides support when developing AI software, for example when it comes to observing regulatory guidelines.

IPAI and UnternehmerTUM only announced their cooperation in May 2022 in order to develop appliedAI into the leading European platform for the responsible use of AI. IPAI will primarily deal with ethics in AI. A new AI ecosystem is being created at the IPAI in Heilbronn, in which science, companies and the public sector work together. The kick-off event took place in July 2022. Information on the goals and activities of appliedAI can be found on their website.



(nb)

