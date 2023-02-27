Artificial Intelligence “everywhere”, the objective of STK that they told us about at MWC23

We are already in the middle of MWC, and several companies have begun to launch their products and show their current intentions.

One of them is STK, which has remarked that one of its main objectives is to take AI everywhere.

SK Telecom (SKT) has unveiled its plan to achieve “AI Everywhere” by driving innovations in five different areas: Customer and Technology, Time and Space, AI Transformation (AIX) for Industries, Core Business Model and ESG.

In the area of Client and Technology, SKT plans to improve its AI service by expanding the variety and scope of its features and services, and by customizing the service for each different market. The company is also looking to partner with other companies to create new services.

In the area of Time and space, the company plans to expand its business from ground to air and from reality to virtual space, expanding its role from mobile operator to mobility operator through services such as urban air mobility, autonomous driving and robots. The company is developing a package of world-class autonomous driving solutions by combining SAPEON’s autonomous driving semiconductor chip, Phantom AI software technology and SKT’s AI car platform.

In the area of AI transformation (AIX) for Industries, SKT plans to facilitate the AI ​​transformation in industries with its AI technologies, focusing on the development of security, healthcare, advertising, smart factory and enterprise solutions.

In the area of Core Business ModelSKT seeks to enhance the competitiveness of its core businesses such as mobile telecommunications, media and subscription, by promoting a new digital transformation and introducing new products and services.

[mb_related_posts2]

Finally, in the ESG area, SKT seeks to create a better world with AI by addressing social issues through the use of AI technologies. The company is collaborating with several start-ups in areas such as visual assistance for the visually impaired.

SKT plans to accelerate AI innovations through partnerships and collaborations with AI technology companies, with the goal of building a new ecosystem and leading the AI ​​transformation that delivers unprecedented value to all customers, businesses, and industries.