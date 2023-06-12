Artificial Intelligence Enhances Video Editing in Filmora V12

- Advertisement -

Filmora V12, the latest version of the popular video editing software released in December 2022, has incorporated Artificial Intelligence (AI) into certain features to improve efficiency and user experience. In this article, we will explore how AI has become an integral part of Filmora V12 and how it can help you improve your workflow and get professional results.

AI Smart Cutout: AI Smart Cutout

One of the prominent features of Filmora V12 is AI Smart Cutout. This feature uses Artificial Intelligence to make quick and accurate selections of people and objects in your videos. This saves you time and effort when performing cropping or masking tasks, as the tool uses advanced algorithms to automatically identify the outlines of the subjects in your video.

AI Audio Stretch: Intelligent audio stretching with AI

Another AI-powered feature in Filmora V12 is AI Audio Stretch. This feature allows you to intelligently adjust the duration of the audio to match the duration of your video. This avoids the need to cut or repeat the music, making it easy to perfectly synchronize the audio with your images.

Collaboration and cross-platform support

In addition to AI-powered features, Filmora V12 offers a host of features that improve efficiency and user experience. With its cross-platform support, you can edit your videos on both your desktop and mobile devices.

Furthermore, Filmora V12 has integrated a collaboration feature via Filmora.io, known as Cloud Workspace, which allows you to share your videos securely and collaborate with your team in real time.

Advanced editing tools

Filmora V12 also features a number of advanced editing tools, such as improved keyframes, the DrawMask drawing mask tool, and the Adjustment Layer feature. These tools give you greater flexibility and control over your animations and effects, allowing you to create high-quality videos with ease.

in constant development

Filmora V12 is in constant development, with the promise of new features and improvements in future updates. With its focus on the integration of Artificial Intelligence and its commitment to continuous improvement, Filmora V12 is establishing itself as a leading choice in the world of video editing software.

Link: Filmora