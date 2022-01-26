Artificial intelligence deciphered the operation of animal whirlpools

A group of scientists from the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology Institute, Russia (Skoltech), applied artificial intelligence methods to explain an enigmatic natural phenomenon: the animal whirlpool.

Under a conventional approach to explaining the eddy, it is assumed that there are artificial forces acting between animals, which move together subject to these forces. In contrast to this, the Skoltech researchers proposed a goal-centric model. It is formulated in terms of reinforcement learning, a powerful tool in the AI ​​toolkit.

Why do animals gather in whirlpools?

Birds migrate in flocks, fish gather in schools, wolves hunt in packs, etc. Moving together, with optimal mutual location, could be very beneficial, as it leads to movement with minimal effort.

Applying the same goal-focused approach, along with the application of a reinforcement learning AI system, the team showed that the animals were able to find the most efficient locomotion patterns. Those were the linear arrangement for a group of two, triangles for a group of three, a rhombus for a group of four, and so on. These and other patterns, sometimes unexpected for larger groups, were found by another independent method, which further validates the AI-based approach.

Source: Egor Nuzhin et al./Scientific Reports

Based on simple rules and natural constraints, in the simulations they learned, by trial and error, how to achieve the goal of moving together. In other words, they made an effort to maintain certain distances between themselves and towards the center of the herd. Surprisingly, this resulted in spontaneous eddies. Even more striking was the knowledge that eddies turned out to be essential for survival: they helped animals resist dangerous external forces such as wind or underwater flows. A group trained to swarm could resist them hundreds of times more effectively than an untrained one.

“Realizing all too well that everything is built with elementary ‘mathematics building blocks,’ I can’t seem to help but be amazed at the power of AI methods”concluded Professor Nikolay Brilliantov, one of the scientists leading this investigation.