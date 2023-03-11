5G News
HomeTech GiantsChatGPTArtificial intelligence could become "scary"

Artificial intelligence could become “scary”

MicrosoftTech NewsTwitter

Published on

By Brian Adam
Artificial intelligence could become
sam altmanCEO of Open AI the company in charge of developing popular artificial intelligences such as DALL-E2 and ChatGPT was interested in the potential of these programs and the possible consequences that the people who use them could have, although he indicated that said technology will “scare” users in the future.

In a series of posts made on his official Twitter account, the co-founder of Open AI explained the benefits of these tools related to productivity, health, education and the entertainment. In addition, he stated that the transition will be very fast, which makes the process “terrifying” because “the society He needs time before adjusting to something that big.”

The CEO of OpenAI considers that artificial intelligences have the potential to be "scary". (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)
The CEO of OpenAI considers that artificial intelligences have the potential to be "scary". (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

 

Altman also referred to the questions that some users have about artificial intelligence systems, since answers can be found that reveal a preference for a particular political trend, in some cases.

“We do not want that ChatGPT be for or against any policy by default. If people want any of them, then it should be so,” he stated.

Starship SN10’s flight is near: SpaceX has already designed the logo for the landing

On the other hand, the representative of Open AI insisted on the need to work on the constant improvement of the tools that have artificial intelligence so that they provide adequate attention to the needs of users. Also, he referred to these platforms as “broken” and considered that the early release of these can mean something positive, if developers work more on their features.

Why would AI be scary?

In his posts on TwitterAltman also made reference to the efforts of institutions and authorities to regulate the use of the intelligence artificial while developers and customers find new uses for this technology.

It may interest you: Google presents “Bard”, a new artificial intelligence service similar to Chat GPT

In addition, Altman indicated that even when the intelligence artificial today is not scary, “I think that potentially we are not that far from those that can give fear”, although he did not refer to what characteristics could scare people.

The CEO also indicated that people need more time to understand not only how to use the artificial intelligence and the tools in which it is applied, but also how society can evolve while improving these systems.

Bill Gates believes that artificial intelligence can benefit people and help reduce the number of working hours that are currently worked. (NTB/Ole Berg-Rusten via REUTERS)

Bill Gates believes that artificial intelligence can benefit people and help reduce the number of working hours that are currently worked. (NTB/Ole Berg-Rusten via REUTERS)

For his part, the founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates He was in favor of artificial intelligence participating more in people’s lives in different aspects such as work because, contrary to what is thought, these systems would not eliminate job positions. jobotherwise they will be transformed into others.

It may interest you: Why for Bill Gates artificial intelligence could revolutionize the world of work

As a consequence of the application of these systemsGates indicated that it would be possible to reduce the number of working hours that people have in the present, because “while the machines are in charge of routine tasks, employees can concentrate on the important activities of their job”.

iPhone as a service? Apple could be preparing it

