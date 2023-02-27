Artifact, the news app recommended by Artificial Intelligence

- Advertisement -

The original co-founders of Instagram, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, have launched their new creation: Artifact, an application of news selected by artificial intelligence. While all news apps adjust content based on our preferences, the creators of Artifact claim that the artificial intelligence behind this app is radically different.

If an artificial intelligence is capable of solving a Rubik’s cube in 1.2 seconds, few challenges should be easier than selecting news of interest to an individual. Artifact debuted a month ago as a closed beta, accessible only by invite. However, the app is now available to all users in early access, which suggests that it probably still has some way to go. The good news is that Artifact is completely free and it has no annoying purchases or ads every two by three. The bad news is that, for the moment, it is only available in English and everything indicates that it works with news from Anglo-Saxon media.

Visually, Artifact doesn’t differ much from other news applications, although it stands out for its minimalist aesthetic. The application begins by allowing the user to choose a series of general topics of interest. Then, if any are available, paid media subscriptions can be entered and Artifact will prioritize news from those media. However, the application does not do the reverse process, so more than once it recommends articles that are only available after overcoming the payment wall of said media.

After those two simple initial steps, Artifact displays the news feed. The beauty of this application is that it learns from user behavior, adjusting the content offer based on what is read and how it is read.

Of course, that opens the door for Artifact to end up doing what news apps normally do: create an echo chamber tailored to the user to bring you only the news you like and ignore the news you don’t. However, Systrom and Krieger, its creators, assure that their learning system aims to avoid just that, adding a good portion of content that the application isn’t sure if you’re going to like or not.

Regarding fake news, hoaxes and misinformation, Artifact features human restraintand in fact their feeds are filtered by independent hoax detection associations such as Politifact or Allsides.com, especially for news with political or social content.

Clicking on a story Artifact opens it directly in your browser, with a general menu accessible from the bottom right corner that allows you to share the story, temporarily mute the source it came from, remove it completely from the feed, or report it if you consider abusive content. It also has a useful reading mode that completely removes the original layout of the media, including ads. It even lets you save articles to read later.

From the user profile you can access saved articles or reading history. The app encourages read 25 articles within two weeks to further refine feed personalizationand its creators ensure that it constantly learns from user behavior.