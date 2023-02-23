Artifact: Instagram co-founders launch AI-powered news app

As Instagram continues to make changes that could make it similar to Twitter, social network co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger have launched a new app: Artifact. An online newsreader that has built-in artificial intelligence to recommend articles to users.

Artifact was announced in January of this year, but you had to get on a waiting list to use it. Now this restriction is removed and everyone can download it on Android or iOS phones. The app features a main screen with AI-selected articles and a Headlines screen where you’ll find articles sorted by topic.

Overall, the app's interface is pretty intuitive, but for now it's only available in English with international news sources. You can also select sources you subscribe to such as The New York Times, Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg and many others to have them recommended in your feed with priority. We hope the app will be updated with support for more news sources and languages ​​in the future.

