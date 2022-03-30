Latest newsIreland

Arsonist on the loose causing huge damage to south Dublin park

By: Brian Adam

An arsonist is on the loose in south Dublin – and has caused damage estimated to cost €30,000 to a popular park.

Four benches and four high-tech bins have been burnt out in Herbert Park in Ballsbridge by the vandal in a series of incidents that started a year ago.

It was originally thought that just two BigBelly bins were burnt out, but a well-placed source told Dublin Live that four have been destroyed at a cost of €5,000 each.

The total damage done to the park equates to €30,000 – including €2,000 per bench.

“We have an arsonist in Herbert Park”, the source told Dublin Live.

“The fires are lit at night when nobody is around. It is extremely frustrating”.

Fallen branches and chopped wood were lit in the park last night, causing fire damage to a tree.

Dublin Fire Brigade extinguished the fire early this morning.



A tree was damaged by fire in Herbert Park

Gardai are hunting for the arsonist and a spokesman told Dublin Live a number of the BigBelly bins were burnt out last Sunday morning between midnight and 1am.

He said: “Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred at Donnybrook, Dublin 4 on the 27th March 2022 between 12am to 1.00am where a number of bins were set on fire.

He added that “no arrests have been made” but “investigations are ongoing”.

Councillor Dermot Lacey told Dublin Live it was “mind-blowingly frustrating” after all the money that has been invested in Herbert Park.

He said: “It is mind-blowingly frustrating because we have invested huge money in Herbert Park over the last 10 years or so – the new cafe, the new tennis courts, drained football pitches, Astroturf pitches, new footpaths and landscaping.

“An enormous amount of money has been spent and then people come along and do this sort of stuff. They also damaged the mural done by the Ballsbridge Tidy Towns group.

He added: “It is fairly disgraceful. It is just people damaging their own community. Why people would do it, I just don’t understand.”



Four park benches burnt out in Herbert Park

Cllr Lacey added that the arsonist should have to pay the bill for replacing the benches and bins.

Dublin City Council suspects one individual or a small group are responsible for the arson attacks.

A spokesman told Dublin Live: “There have been a spate of incidents of arson in one particular part of Herbert Park recently involving benches and bins. This is probably attributable to an individual or small group.

“The Gardai are investigating the incidents. There are plenty of bins and benches in other parts of the park. Replacement bins and benches for the ones damaged will be installed in due course.”

