Arsenal F.C. , Sporting CP ,UEFA Europa League ,Mikel Arteta news

Sporting CP, also known as Sporting Lisbon, is a Portuguese professional football club based in Lisbon. They compete in the Portuguese Primeira Liga and have won numerous league titles and domestic cups throughout their history.

UEFA Europa League is a European football club competition organized by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). It is the second-tier competition in European club football, below the UEFA Champions League.

Mikel Arteta is a former professional footballer who played for clubs such as Everton, Arsenal, and Manchester City. He is currently the manager of Arsenal F.C. Arteta was appointed as Arsenal manager in December 2019, and he led the club to their 14th FA Cup win in his first season in charge. He has also guided Arsenal to the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League during his tenure.