Arnold Schwarzenegger promises action in Netflix’s ‘FUBAR’ teaser

By Abraham
He’s back and better than ever. 

Arnold Schwarzenegger returns to our screens in Netflix’s first look at the star’s first television project, FUBAR.

Starring Schwarzenegger as a CIA operative, FUBAR follows Schwarzenegger’s character as he forgoes his retirement and returns to the CIA after discovering a family secret. What looms ahead? Exhilarating action and hilarious hijinks and the return of the action legend. 

In a statement from Netflix, Schwarzenegger says of the show, “Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy like True Lies. Well, here it is. FUBAR will kick your ass and make you laugh — and not just for two hours. You get a whole season.” 

FUBAR premieres on Netflix May 25(Opens in a new tab).

