Armored Core VI will feature dynamic action and Sekiro-style boss battles

However, he stressed that the game will have fundamental differences that will make it unique in its concept of being a title with giant robots, the Mechas.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon director Masaru Yamamura said in a recent interview that From Software’s next game will feature aggressive battles and fast dynamic action like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Armored Core VI will focus on close quarters combat and require players to break opponents’ stances with chain attacks, but the director avoids comparing it to Sekiro’s counter-attack system, saying the gameplay is meant to stay in style. aggressive.

There will be a balance between fights with firearms, such as missiles, and action with melee combat, with players having the freedom to choose from a good variety of weapons and approach them in the way they prefer, aiming to face battles against bosses several times, seeking the best strategy for victory.

In Armored Core VI, the player will be able to freely change the settings of his Mecha, fitting and making new parts. This will completely change your style depending on the weapons you’ll be using.

For example, this element will make the distance you can fly or movement speed drastically change depending on which parts you choose to bring into battle. Basically, your fights will start in the garage, where you’ll need to look for the best selection of equipment to win.

The game will also have a versus mode, but its focus will be on the single player experience. It will bring a mission-based structure and not the open world present in Sekiro, in addition to the story not connecting with the other titles in the Armored Core franchise. Previously, the game had leaked images.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon will be released in 2023 for PlayStation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.