Armed thieves storm Dublin post office in terrifying attempted robbery

A pair of armed thieves stormed a Dublin post office in a terrifying attempted robbery before they were stopped by quick-responding gardai.

The post office on Willie Nolan Road in Baldoyle was the target of the armed gang this evening around 5pm.

Dublin Live understands that two women were in the post office, which is attached to a local shop, at the time of the robbery.

A witness at the scene said that the two men stormed the post office armed with guns, but were caught red handed by quick-thinking gardai.

“Something like this has never happened before,” the witness said.

“They were in progress, the guards were called in, and they were caught, simple as that.”

Dublin Live has contacted An Garda Siochana for comment on the matter.

