ARM reveals new Cortex-X4, A720, A520 and DSU-120 that allows you to create chips with up to 14 cores

ARM has just announced its new CPUs and GPUs that will shape the chip market for years to come. Among them, the new Cortex-X4, Cortex-A720 and Cortex-A520 stand out, in addition to the DSU-120 with support for chips with up to 14 cores on a single chip through the DynamIQ Shared Unit system.

Explaining better, the DynamIQ Shared Unit allows pairing several CPU cores so that they work together for the system to obtain more performance. In this way, certain systems will be able to obtain up to 14 cores, but cell phones should remain limited to 8 with a new 1+5+2 design instead of 1+3+4 and 1+4+3.

ARM Cortex-X4

The new Cortex-X4 CPU core is the most powerful ever revealed by ARM, outperforming the X3 by 15% with a 40% reduction in power consumption thanks to a maximum frequency of up to 3.4 GHz

ARM Cortex-A720

Moving on to the Cortex-A720, this is an optimized core to ensure good performance with reduced power usage, being 20% ​​more efficient than the Cortex-A715.

ARM Cortex-A520

The Cortex-A720 is the most basic announced today, yet it is designed to take up as little space as possible on the chip while being 22% more efficient than the previous generation in background tasks.

According to ARM, the idea is that the new cores announced today will be paired in a processor with the following design: 1 Cortex-X4

5 Cortex-A720

2 Cortex-A520 The manufacturer says that together they managed to achieve a 27% higher score in the Geekbench 6 multi-core test compared to a chip with X3, A715 and A510 cores in 1+3+4 format with the same cache. This means that performance must be even higher, as the test is done on a 32-bit ARM system and the final version must be optimized for ARMv9.

New Immortalis GPUs

In the GPU sector, ARM announced three new models: the new second-generation Immortalis G720 for very high-performance devices, the Mali-G720 for high-performance chips and the Mali-G620 for mid-range chips, all with the new 5th generation architecture.

The new Immortalis-G720 can have up to 10 cores, while the Mali-G720 can have 6 to 9, while the Mali-G620 has 6, allowing greater flexibility in chip design as per the manufacturer’s demand. Furthermore, the new Immortalis was developed in partnership with Tencent Games and MediaTek to make Smart Global Illumination an industry standard for improved ray tracing support.

The new generation of GPUs supports Deferred Vertex Shading, a technology that reduces the memory load and bandwidth needed in heavy games like Genshin Impact by 33%, Fortnite by 26% and by 41% in Epic Games’ Elven Ruins demo . This allows the GPU to generate less heat for the system with 15% more performance, a slack that can be used by the CPU to optimize the performance of these applications.