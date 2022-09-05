ARM is suing Qualcomm for license and trademark infringement

ARM accuses qualcomm-its-project-to-manufacture-the-best-chip-in-the-world-could-fall-through/">Qualcomm of developing ARM processors without a valid . Qualcomm has a license – but maybe not the right one anymore.

The processor developer ARM is Qualcomm and its subsidiary Nuvia in the USA. ARM alleges that Qualcomm intentionally develops high-end ARM-based processors and also advertises them with the ARM brand name without being authorized to do so. The basic work came from the company Nuvia, which Qualcomm took over last year, but whose ARM licenses are no longer valid.

- Advertisement -

Qualcomm has a license itself, but this only applies to in-house developments. Qualcomm has itself in another court case (Qualcomm v. Truong Hoang) as well as publicly stated several times that they are developing relevant processors and want to deliver them this year, which are based on Nuvia developments. These processor designs and the Nuvia developers working on them may have been the main reason Qualcomm bought Nuvia for $1.4 billion. According to ARM, that was largely a waste of money.

Because the Nuvia licenses undisputedly expired on March 1, 2022, which Qualcomm itself confirmed in writing, ARM explains in the complaint filed in the US Federal District Court of Delaware on Wednesday. Comprehensive negotiations between ARM and Qualcomm about a new license agreement have not led to a conclusion, but Qualcomm continues to work unabated and is publicly advertising upcoming new processors.

The license situation according to ARM

In order to properly classify the legal dispute, it helps to understand the licenses that ARM grants. The company develops processor designs, but does not manufacture them itself, instead leaving that to third parties. ARM usually concludes a Technology License Agreement (TLA) with these, which allows the processors to be manufactured with maximum minor deviations from ARM’s specifications.

- Advertisement -

ARM rarely concludes more comprehensive Architecture License Agreements (ALA). These allow the licensee to further develop certain ARM processor designs. ARM provides assistance with this work, but there is no guarantee of success. If the further development is successful, the licensee may manufacture the corresponding processor cores and sell them using the ARM brand name.

However, ARM emphasizes, ALA generally only apply to very specific ARM processor architectures, not to ARM technology in general. Above all, however, the license conditions are intended to prohibit the transfer of rights to third parties without ARM’s consent, which expressly also applies to a takeover of the entire licensee.

Qualcomm buys Nuvia for processor development

Nuvia was founded in 2019 by former Apple and Google chip developers (which prompted Apple to sue its former employees, apple v Gerard Williams III.). They set out to develop an energy-efficient ARM processor for data centers, for which they resolved an ALA with ARM in September 2019. According to ARM, it actively supported the development.

- Advertisement -

Qualcomm also has an ALA from ARM, and in the past even tried to develop an ARM processor for data centers itself. But in 2018, Qualcomm stopped this project and laid off hundreds of employees.

Qualcomm bought Nuvia in early 2021 and was publicly pleased with the purchased ARM processor technology. It is intended to be used in laptops and mobile phones, which is a departure from Nuvia’s design goal of data center processors. Qualcomm may have made the calculation without the host ARM. The British company insists on the ALA clause, according to which the license may not be transferred to third parties unless ARM agrees.

ARM wants money for new license

And ARM wants this approval to be silvered. After unsuccessful negotiations, ARM terminated the Nuvia ALA effective March 1, 2022, which Qualcomm confirmed on April 1, 2022. Qualcomm probably thinks that their own ALA, which is still valid, is sufficient for the continuation of Nuvia developments. ARM disagrees, demanding that all Nuvia developments be destroyed, Qualcomm and Nuvia cease work, cease using the ARM brand name in connection with affected processors, and pay treble damages plus punitive damages, litigation and attorneys’ fees.

Compared to voonze online, Qualcomm is disappointed that ARM is moving away from the “long-lasting, successful relationship with Qualcomm”. “ARM has no right, contractual or otherwise, to attempt to interfere with Qualcomm’s or Nuvia’s innovations,” writes the defendant company, “ARM’s lawsuit ignores that Qualcomm has broad, well-established licensing rights covering bespoke CPU designs. And we are certain that these rights will be upheld (by the court).”

The various court cases

The procedure opened on August 31 is called arm v Qualcomm et al and is pending in the United States District Court for the State of Delaware under Case 1:22-cv-01146. Apple’s lawsuit against its former employee and now Nuvia developer Gerard Williams has been pending since 2019. This procedure is called apple v Gerard Williams, III in Santa Clara County Superior Court under file number 19CV352866.

One of the ironies of the story is that ARM relies, among other things, on Qualcomm’s arguments in its lawsuit against former Nuvia developer Truong Hoang. In the lawsuit Qualcomm v. Truong Hoang (U.S. District Court for Southern California, Case No. 3:22-cv-00248), Qualcomm accused the man of copying without permission over a thousand protected trade secret documents at Nuvia/Qualcomm and taking them to his new employer, Mediatek.

Hoang has also admitted to working as a consultant for another company while working for Qualcomm without Qualcomm’s permission. The process ends with a settlement, according to which Hoang must destroy all documents. A comparison would not come as a surprise in the ARMs vs. Qualcomm lawsuit, but it would probably be significantly more expensive.

