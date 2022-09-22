HomeTech NewsGaming'ARK: Survive Evolved' and 'Gloomhaven' are the free Epic Games Store games...

'ARK: Survive Evolved' and 'Gloomhaven' are the free Epic Games Store games for this week

By Brian Adam
Epic games store has renewed the games it offers completely free of charge for a week. If on the previous occasion they were Spirit of the North Y Captainin this one it’s up to ARK: Survive evolved Y gloomhavenwhich can be claimed from September 22, 2022 to September 29, 2022.

Of ARK: Survive Evolved It goes without saying much, since it is a widely known title and has also been sold at zero cost both on the Epic Games Store on previous occasions and on Steam. It is a demanding survival, action and adventure game with many possibilities, including being able to build custom bases and weapons. It is possible to play it both solo and in multiplayer

It’s important to keep in mind that the system requirements for ARK: Survive Evolved are somewhat demanding, so if you’re using a fairly tight computer, it’s important to keep in mind that you’ll have to set the graphics quality to low levels. , although there are already several generations of hardware that are above the recommended requirements.

The other title available for free over the next week on the Epic Games Store is Gloomhavena turn-based role-playing title that is an adaptation of the board game of the same name.

Players take on the role of a band of mercenaries carrying out missions around the city of Gloomhaven. Each player controls a character with a series of abilities and attacks selected through a set of cards specific to each class. Players take turns facing enemies without being defeated and it is possible to play alone and in cooperative mode through the network.

And here are the two titles available for free on the Epic Games Store for the next week. As usual in this store, the games that are made available at zero cost remain forever in the users’ libraries, so don’t hesitate to take advantage of this opportunity.

