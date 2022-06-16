ARK: Survival Evolved free to play on PC

It’s not easy to find famous and usually expensive games available for free, but that’s right, ARK: Survival Evolved, the great game of the prehistoric world, is now available for free on Steam.

Available for free download until next Sunday at store.steampowered.com, you have three days to download it to your Steam account. Once done, you can play it for free forever, but the download has to be done until June 19.

The game, for those who are not familiar with the title, makes us have to survive with few resources in a world full of dinosaurs and some space technology. It can be played in various ways. In my case, I played it for a while in a farming plan, without much stress, avoiding conflicts, but we can also train dinosaurs and use them as a weapon of war, even fighting against other players.

It is an entertaining game that allows us to explore very well designed landscapes, without limits, without a fixed course or mandatory objectives. We can simply live our own “prehistoric metaverse,” as things are said these days.

Steam always makes these types of offers, but we rarely see them make them for games of the level of ARK: Survival Evolved. In the past we have already seen some other similar ones, such as SMITE or Conqueror’s Blade.

Unfortunately Steam asks me for more than 100 GB free to install ARK, so I will have to wait for a future change or hard drive expansion to remember old times.